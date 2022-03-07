Here are the results of the first poll conducted by The AP (Alex Pareene) Newsletter, asking U.S. respondents how favorably they viewed various hypothetical U.S. interventions in the Russian war on Ukraine.

Net support in USA for:

Sanctions: +51

No Fly Zone: +25

Arms Sales to Ukraine: +38

Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine Government: +49

Drone Strikes: -19

U.S. Soldiers on Ground: -5

Nuke Russia: -13

Big Saw to Saw Ukraine Away from Russia on Giant Map: +32

Netflix’s “Emily in Kyiv”: -42

Putin and Zelenskyy Debate on Joe Rogan Experience: +63

Assign Lauren Oyler to Review Article by Vladimir Putin “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians”: +5

Make Entire Thing About Trans People Somehow: -12

Destroy Russian Economy: +79

Destroy Russian Economy and Pay Additional Dollar per gallon of Heating Oil or Gasoline: -90

Austin Powers 4: +93

Crypto?: +12

Bluey’s Parents Solve Conflict With Imaginative Play: -3

Means-tested Tax Credit for Entrepreneurs Launching Small Businesses in Traditionally Under-served Odessa Neighborhoods: -2

Jon Taffer installs new POS systems throughout Kremlin: +21

Phone numbers and email addresses of state-connected oligarchs shared with Democratic Congressional campaigns +23

Midsized movies "for adults" continue to avoid theaters until Putin withdraws +2

Actually invent and use the imaginary Havana Syndrome Guns +41

Do Something +92