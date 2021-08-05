The AP (Alex Pareene) Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
More
return
;
Share this publication
The AP (Alex Pareene) Newsletter
theap.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
A non-blog about politics, media, and treating personal grudges as ideological conflicts
By Alex Pareene · Hundreds of paid subscribers
Subscribe
Login
About
Archive
Top posts
About
Archive
Authors
Login
Let me read it first
© 2022 Alex Pareene
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts